Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 7 2700 for daily driver desktop

Re-building my daily driver desktop, will only be used for productivity apps, web, light coding, terminal, some very light video encoding (most of that is done on other rigs/servers)

In all seriousness the 5/2600 would be sufficient, would there be any real advantage other than bragging to use the 7/2700 ??

Motherboard is a Gigabyte Aorus Elite B450

Gskill ripjaws cl16 3400 16gb

undecided on main nvme (will be 500gb more than likely)

and probably a pair of 1tb ssds in raid for local storage (the bulk of my storage and backups are handled by my media server)

Rx580 8gb gfx card, just a standard XFX card, nothing fancy