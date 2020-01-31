Ryzen 5 2600 vs Ryzen 7 2700 for daily driver desktop

Re-building my daily driver desktop, will only be used for productivity apps, web, light coding, terminal, some very light video encoding (most of that is done on other rigs/servers)
In all seriousness the 5/2600 would be sufficient, would there be any real advantage other than bragging to use the 7/2700 ??
Motherboard is a Gigabyte Aorus Elite B450
Gskill ripjaws cl16 3400 16gb
undecided on main nvme (will be 500gb more than likely)
and probably a pair of 1tb ssds in raid for local storage (the bulk of my storage and backups are handled by my media server)
Rx580 8gb gfx card, just a standard XFX card, nothing fancy
 
2600 is all you need. If you need more than 12 threads (doesn't seem like you do), then go 2700.
 
mda said:
2600 is all you need. If you need more than 12 threads (doesn't seem like you do), then go 2700.
i was thinking the same thing. my editing rig has twin xeon's so this is more or less just my go to desk pc, will be used for web and stuff, minor coding, monitoring servers, nothing really user intensive, the only games i really play are LoL and WoW and they don't use much. Will be upgrading my editing rig this fall, thats gonna be a fun build lol.

Thanks for your input
 
