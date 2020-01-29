Ryzen 4000 series release date?

I haven't heard much lately about the release of the 4000 series processors (would like to get a 4600). I remember reading about an early 2020 release, but that was a few months ago. Has there been any updates as to when they speculate AMD is going to release the next batch? I'm itching to upgrade my old family room gaming PC (2500K), but if I only need to wait another month or two for the 4000 series I can do that. If they aren't going to be released until summer etc. I'll just pick up a 3600 now. Thanks!