Ryzen 4000 series launch - Integrated/OEM/SI only, low power options, workstation class.

Didn't see a thread on this yet.
https://ir.amd.com/news-releases/ne...es-desktop-processors-amd-radeon-graphics-set

All integrated, max out at 8C/16T. Sadly, OEM/Integrators only; I'd hope to build an APU system for a HTPC, but ah well. Back to using older parts and a 1660 or something instead.

Any thoughts?

" The Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors are expected to be available in systems from OEM partners including Lenovo and HP starting in Q3 2020. The Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Desktop Processors will be available from SIs at launch on July 21st and are expected in systems from OEM partners starting later this fall. The Ryzen 4000 G-Series, Athlon 3000 G-Series, Ryzen PRO 4000 Series and Athlon PRO 3000 Series Desktop Processors are exclusively available from SIs and OEM partners. "
 
These are just Zen 2 chips. Doesn't seem like anything special to me.

Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors are built on the industry-leading 7nm process and “Zen 2” core architecture
GotNoRice is correct. The Ryzen APUs, despite their 4000-series numbering, use the same Zen2 architecture as the current Ryzen 3000-series CPUs. And these SKUs are currently available only to OEMs and system manudacturers. For build-it-yourselfers who want an APU, you're stuck with the older Zen+-architecture Ryzen 3000-series APUs for the time being. And build-it-yourselfers who want the Zen2 architecture currently will have to buy a separate discrete graphics card to go with the CPU.
 
These are just Zen 2 chips. Doesn't seem like anything special to me.
That's because it's not your market ;). They are zen2 chips, so ~10-15% IPC gain over zen+ which is what the 3000 series of APUs use, and you can get an APU with 8/16 now. This would be great for a HTPC build that does a bit more heavy lifting, or even a small home server build that doesn't need a tremendous amount of power or discrete GPU, but can get some real work done still. The down side to me is they are still using Vega, but from what we've seen in mobile, hopefully it's an optimized version of it. Still, 8 core 16 thread 3.6ghz base / 4.4 boost with onboard GPU is basically dropping in a 3700x with a really low end GPU (1030 or worse I am guessing we'll see). If this gets some availability and the prices aren't to bad I may go this route when I build my new home server as it'll easily trump my older dual xeon setup. Onboard graphics is a plus because I run mostly headless anyways.
 
