Ryzen 4000 series launch - Integrated/OEM/SI only, low power options, workstation class.

GotNoRice said: These are just Zen 2 chips. Doesn't seem like anything special to me. Click to expand...

That's because it's not your market. They are zen2 chips, so ~10-15% IPC gain over zen+ which is what the 3000 series of APUs use, and you can get an APU with 8/16 now. This would be great for a HTPC build that does a bit more heavy lifting, or even a small home server build that doesn't need a tremendous amount of power or discrete GPU, but can get some real work done still. The down side to me is they are still using Vega, but from what we've seen in mobile, hopefully it's an optimized version of it. Still, 8 core 16 thread 3.6ghz base / 4.4 boost with onboard GPU is basically dropping in a 3700x with a really low end GPU (1030 or worse I am guessing we'll see). If this gets some availability and the prices aren't to bad I may go this route when I build my new home server as it'll easily trump my older dual xeon setup. Onboard graphics is a plus because I run mostly headless anyways.