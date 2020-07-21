Ryzen 4000 series launch - Integrated/OEM/SI only, low power options, workstation class.

Didn't see a thread on this yet.
https://ir.amd.com/news-releases/ne...es-desktop-processors-amd-radeon-graphics-set
All integrated, max out at 8C/16T. Sadly, OEM/Integrators only; I'd hope to build an APU system for a HTPC, but ah well. Back to using older parts and a 1660 or something instead.
Any thoughts?
" The Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors are expected to be available in systems from OEM partners including Lenovo and HP starting in Q3 2020. The Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Desktop Processors will be available from SIs at launch on July 21st and are expected in systems from OEM partners starting later this fall. The Ryzen 4000 G-Series, Athlon 3000 G-Series, Ryzen PRO 4000 Series and Athlon PRO 3000 Series Desktop Processors are exclusively available from SIs and OEM partners. "
