Ryzen 4000 release date rumors (and Comet Lake)

1

1_rick

Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
954
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-ryzen-4000-desktop-cpus-release-date

Tom's quotes a subscription-only DigiTimes article saying that Ryzen 4000/Zen 3 desktop CPUs were supposed to be announced in May at Computex, but now will release[1] "after August or September".

[1] article says "unleash". Is that "announce" or "be available"? Who knows.

Also, Comet Lake:

In other news, DigiTimes' sources also said that Intel will finally announce its 10th Generation Comet Lake-S desktop processors and corresponding 400-series chipsets "at the end of April." The date falls in line with a previous claim suggesting April 30 as the potential Comet Lake launch day.

Motherboard deployment will reportedly carry out in in two phases. The high-end Z490 motherboards are scheduled to arrive in the middle of May, while the budget-oriented H470 and B460 motherboards won't land until the end of May, DigiTimes said.
Click to expand...
 
B

Brackle

Old Timer
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
7,348
Funny because Adorned TV was saying they are hoping to have the B0 silicon by September for testing.

September is after July/August......so again more rumors with no concrete info....all Salt.
 
DejaWiz

DejaWiz

Oracle of Unfortunate Truths
Joined
Apr 15, 2005
Messages
19,673
I've got a whole list of components finalized for an upgrade to Ryzen 3000 + X570. But I may just wait...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top