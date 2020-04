Ryzen 4000 release date rumors (and Comet Lake)

In other news, DigiTimes' sources also said that Intel will finally announce its 10th Generation Comet Lake-S desktop processors and corresponding 400-series chipsets "at the end of April." The date falls in line with a previous claim suggesting April 30 as the potential Comet Lake launch day Motherboard deployment will reportedly carry out in in two phases. The high-end Z490 motherboards are scheduled to arrive in the middle of May, while the budget-oriented H470 and B460 motherboards won't land until the end of May, DigiTimes said.