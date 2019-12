Intel isn't being sneaky about anything which could even remotely be positive. 10nm is years late and next to worthless and Intel has even admitted this. If Intel implemented some sort of solution which would fix the 10nm process they would be screaming it from the rooftops. The company cannot afford to hold back any sort of news like that and it would take something as revolutionary as a miracle fix for their 10nm process to be able to bring out something decent on 10nm. Intel also wouldn't be holding back on production of 10nm if it was fixed. The plan was to be on 10nm for CPUs years ago for more product from the same wafer space. That would have allowed Intel to keep up with demand including increased demand for anything on 10nm and free up 14nm fab space for anything which didn't need to be on 10nm as well as third party orders.



The fact of the matter is Intel 10nm is effectively dead and Intel stated this fact. You're not going to see anything new and decent until Intel gets 7nm out the door and working. It's even extremely likely that Intel has had the same problem as TSMC 7nm in that high clockspeeds cannot be achieved. That's going to amount to a regression of clock speed for Intel's top end stuff which is going to require a substantial increase in IPC just to achieve parity with current 14nm+++++++++++++++++++ chips. In case you haven't noticed, the only thing anyone has seen out of Intel 10nm are low power, low clocked and low core count mobile parts. The most likely reason for this is because that's the only thing Intel can get working with any sort of decent yield at this point. I suggest you consider that if you want any true indications of what Intel is capable of right now.

