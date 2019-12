I got a 3900x for $499.99 about 2 weeks after launch. I then decided I wanted to wait and see what the 3950x and Threadripper 3 had to offer, so I sold it at cost to someone at Anandtech. Like others, I think the 3950x is going to be next to impossible to find before the holidays but I won’t be surprised to see TR3 have some availability. I’m looking forward to those benchmarks but unless they really deliver, I’ll probably end up holding out for Zen 3 next year. If Zen 3 hits in late spring/early summer and we see TR4 next fall, that might fall into my standard upgrade lifecycle better anyway.

Click to expand...