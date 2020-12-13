Ryzen 3950 + Geforce 3090 but low performance on Blackmagic RAW speedtest? Is it the Mobo?

I have a Gigabyte x370 Gaming 5 with the latests bios pairing with a 3950 + Geforce 3090.

I upgraded the 3950 from a 1700 and the 3090 from a 1080ti. The performance in 3Dmark Timespy is fast but in Blackmagic RAW (a speed test for a video codec) it's barely 20% more than my old build. Comparing to others, I'm only getting 64% in the GPU at 8K (haven't compared CPU yet).

I suspect it's the mobo: I have all the SATA ports used + NVME + the third PCIE x4 + PCIE x1. But was curious about your guys thoughts?