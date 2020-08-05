Ryzen 3950 / 3600 CL14 - can’t boot

Sooo I’m new to AMD (last setup was a 939) and having some stability issues with my new system.



First I tried running the XMP profile and change the infinity fabric to 1800, but just boot loops and goes into safe bios mode.





Next, I ran the Thaiphoon burner, exported the html, imported in the Dram Calculator 1.7.3 and enter the safe settings in to the bios. All options entered except BGS - no option in bios for it. And still boot loops and reverts back to safe bios.



Currently I can only boot with default bios and 2667 speed. Any thoughts or suggestions?



System Specs:

Asrock x570 phantom gaming mini itx

3950x

Nvlink 2080tis

Corsair DDR4 3600 cl14 - CMK16GX4M2Z3600C14