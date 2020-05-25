Ryzen 3900XT, 3800XT, and 3600XT allegedly to be announced by June 16th

Articles here:UFDtech discussion:Supposedly these chips will hit clock speeds up to 4.8ghz and 4.7ghz. If this is true, AMD is about to rain all over Intel's Comet Lake parade.AMD is said to have optimized the turbo boost algorithms and binning better quality chips for these XT models.Higher performance by 5-10%? Yes Please. AMD looking to curb stomp Intel with their Matisse refresh before Ryzen 3 4000 chips finally arrive in 2021.Is anybody else excited about this? The new XT chips will definitely give consumers more options if they are building a brand new computer over the summer!