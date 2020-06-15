Ryzen 3900X (or 3950X) on X370.

I got my Ryzen 1700 and Asrock X370 Gaming K4 Fatal1ty at Ryzen launch. It was literally the only motherboard I could find in stock at the time I bought it, and it's been holding up decently well. RAM speed has been an issue. Constantly. I've never been able to run RAM over 3000 and be stable.I've had the upgrade itch lately, mostly because there are a lot of games that I can't play at high refresh rates (such as Doom Eternal) or i'm straight up CPU throttled (Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo, etc.)I did my research and the Gaming K4 X370 is 8+4 phase VRM. It does have a beta bios that has support for 3900X and 3950X. My power supply should be able to handle it, and I can get the cooling required - but what are the chances that this is somehow gonna go sideways? I'm not really interested in overclocking once I get the 3900X in there, I've been running my 1700 at 3.9ghz for 3 years now and I'm sure that the 3900X is gonna be a noticeable increase even at stock.Am I worrying too damn much?I'm not looking to upgrade my motherboard at this time, i'm literally just wanting to get the best processor I can into this system right now. I'll likely get an X570 or B550 motherboard to get a Ryzen 4000 series CPU in the future, however I want this system to be the best it can be before I give it to my SO.Also, on the BIOS page it warns to not update the BIOS unless you're gonna upgrade your CPU. I'm still using P 5.1 because of those warnings, but I'd assume that I just slowly upgrade each bios until I hit 5.8 BEFORE I attempt to install the 3900X (3950X) when I get one?