Ryzen 3900x fails prime 95 with stock settings

Hi. I recently purchased a used 3900x for a new PC build. I think there is something wrong with it.



Setup:

-ryzen 3900x

-asrock b550i (brand new, 1week old)

-(2) 16gb corsair 3200mhz LPX memory (brand new, 1week old)

-evga 550gm PSU (brand new, 1week old)

-intel NVME

-noctua u9s

-arctic mx-2



I installed windows and did a quick prime95 test on the CPU at stock settings. No overclocking was performed on any component. My goal was a quick CPU validation test. The system failed prime95 dramatically. Many errors resulted, mostly rounding errors. Is this normal with Ryzen CPUs? Somehow I don't believe a CPU is supposed to fail prime95 at stock settings. I used a noctua u9s with two 92mm fans in a push-pull configuration. New Arctic mx-2 was applied.

Another oddity was the temperature reporting in HWinfo. At idle, the temperatures would fluctuate from 134f to 152f. This is the machine sitting idling with no programs running sitting at the desktop. I have screwed the noctua down to the cooler properly and there is definitely good mounting pressure as the screws have fully seated.



In my many years of PC building, I never had a cpu fail prime95 on me. No PII, PIII or P4 ever errored at stock on prime95. Neither did any athlon64 or phenom.



These are some official errors reported:



"FATAL ERROR: Rounding was 0.4885018486, expected less than 0.4

Hardware failure detected, consult stress.txt file.

FATAL ERROR: Rounding was 0.5, expected less than 0.4

Hardware failure detected, consult stress.txt file.

FATAL ERROR: Rounding was 0.5, expected less than 0.4

Hardware failure detected, consult stress.txt file.

[Mon Jul 20 13:08:59 2020]"





During prime 95 HWinfo was reporting reporting temperatures from 150-170f



I find it rather strange. The seller also convienantly deleted the content of the original reddit for sale post and commented on two other 3900x build for sale posts shortly after the sale, looking for a CPU. I smell a scammer. I plan to ask for a full refund. What would you do? Thanks.