Ryzen 3900x fails prime 95 with stock settings

commissioneranthony

Hi. I recently purchased a used 3900x for a new PC build. I think there is something wrong with it.

Setup:
-ryzen 3900x
-asrock b550i (brand new, 1week old)
-(2) 16gb corsair 3200mhz LPX memory (brand new, 1week old)
-evga 550gm PSU (brand new, 1week old)
-intel NVME
-noctua u9s
-arctic mx-2

I installed windows and did a quick prime95 test on the CPU at stock settings. No overclocking was performed on any component. My goal was a quick CPU validation test. The system failed prime95 dramatically. Many errors resulted, mostly rounding errors. Is this normal with Ryzen CPUs? Somehow I don't believe a CPU is supposed to fail prime95 at stock settings. I used a noctua u9s with two 92mm fans in a push-pull configuration. New Arctic mx-2 was applied.
Another oddity was the temperature reporting in HWinfo. At idle, the temperatures would fluctuate from 134f to 152f. This is the machine sitting idling with no programs running sitting at the desktop. I have screwed the noctua down to the cooler properly and there is definitely good mounting pressure as the screws have fully seated.

In my many years of PC building, I never had a cpu fail prime95 on me. No PII, PIII or P4 ever errored at stock on prime95. Neither did any athlon64 or phenom.

These are some official errors reported:

"FATAL ERROR: Rounding was 0.4885018486, expected less than 0.4
Hardware failure detected, consult stress.txt file.
FATAL ERROR: Rounding was 0.5, expected less than 0.4
Hardware failure detected, consult stress.txt file.
FATAL ERROR: Rounding was 0.5, expected less than 0.4
Hardware failure detected, consult stress.txt file.
[Mon Jul 20 13:08:59 2020]"


During prime 95 HWinfo was reporting reporting temperatures from 150-170f

I find it rather strange. The seller also convienantly deleted the content of the original reddit for sale post and commented on two other 3900x build for sale posts shortly after the sale, looking for a CPU. I smell a scammer. I plan to ask for a full refund. What would you do? Thanks.
 
thesmokingman

It shouldn't fail at stock settings regardless so there may be something to a defective or in your case a degraded chip. I would run the PBO maxed out test with Prime. See what the voltage averages under PBO. My guess is that the voltages will be very very low. The silicon FIT controller will raise or lower voltage to a safe point and if the chip is degraded it won't be able to handle stock voltages. A healthy chip will average 1.3v give or take.

Your temps are ok at load, 170f = 80c. I recommend you reference Celsius as that standard, saves ppl time having to convert.

Also, as mentioned above it could be memory... as Corsair is not the best ram for AMD Ryzen. Set the memory to a base speed of 2133mhz, not docp/xmp to remove it as a possible issue.
 
THUMPer

Is your RAM set to XMP? If so disable, run RAM at 2400 or whatever it defaults too, and see if you are stable then.
 
commissioneranthony

I have the XMP profile in bios enabled. The motherboard is on stock bios, I have not updated it since I received it in the mail.
I am going to try disabling xmp and see if that changes the results.
What is a "PBO maxed out test" ?
I have this exact ram:
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-32gb...air ddr4 memory 2x16gb-_-20-233-894-_-Product
It is unfortunately nanya dram which I find rather humorous. I expected more from corsair.
Thanks.
 
CraptacularOne

commissioneranthony said:
I have the XMP profile in bios enabled. The motherboard is on stock bios, I have not updated it since I received it in the mail.
I am going to try disabling xmp and see if that changes the results.
What is a "PBO maxed out test" ?
I have this exact ram:
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820233894?Description=3200mhz corsair ddr4 memory 2x16gb&cm_re=3200mhz_corsair ddr4 memory 2x16gb-_-20-233-894-_-Product
It is unfortunately nanya dram which I find rather humorous. I expected more from corsair.
Thanks.
disable XMP profile and run the memory at default. Sometimes even to this day Ryzen CPUs can be fickle with memory.
 
THUMPer

There is a BIOS update V1.10, but yours may have shipped with it.
If XMP disabled works fine, then you need to spend some time tuning your RAM.
 
Kardonxt

Make a bootable memtest flash drive and start diagnosing from there. If it fails then I would disable xmp. If it still fails I would test one stick \ slot at a time to see if you have a bad stick or slot on the mobo.
 
DooKey

I suspect memory. Buy something like G.Skill if you can send the Corsair back.

I don't see why the seller would send you a defective CPU when he could obviously return it to AMD for replacement. It's definitely still under warranty.
 
nimbulan

Failing Prime95 dramatically (and very quickly) is exactly how I diagnosed my defective 3700x. It's always smart to look for other problems first (memory, power supply, etc) of course but if Memtest is passing and Prime95 is consistently throwing errors on the same threads, it's very likely a faulty CPU.
 
