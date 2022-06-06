Ryzen 3900x + Asus TUF x570-plus wifi................ ECC support?

I know this sounds completely insane, but I would like to put quad 64GB sticks of DDR4 3200 on my 3900x (256GB RAM - database and dev/test server) and it looks like the only way to do this is by going ECC.



I've read that this is doable on Ryzen..... but I'm not sure if it will work... I'd look to get Samsung ECC but has anyone tried anything like this?