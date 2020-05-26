Ryzen 3700X assistance please - motherboard pick

Hello everyone. I am about to build my son (with him of course) a gaming PC. I have been out of the "staying current with everything" game for a long time, built 100s of PCs though so no issue there.



Just would like a little guidance on what motherboard and ram to get please. Naturally I would imagine he will want blinged out RGB stuff but that is not 100% required just preferred.



CPU - Ryzen 3700x air cooled

GPU - 2070S

500gb NVME drive - additional mechanical HDD installed as needed

1440P UW monitor



He may or may not get into o/c in the future right now want rock solid build for him to game with his friends who all left him behind on Xbox and went PC.

TIA for your advice.