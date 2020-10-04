Ryzen 3600 bottleneck a 3080 at 4k?

After much ado my 3080 is finally arriving tomorrow (bought at MSRP before the gouging!). I currently have a Ryzen 3600 overclocked to 4.3ghz, and expect to run games native resolution on my 4k 60hz monitor.



My question is around CPU bottlenecking. I really don't want to move away from my Auros x370 as it's been rock solid, has terrific features, and the 3600 I have is a strong overclocker at low voltage. In my experience, a great mobo is hard to come by. Further, I don't want to move to a b550 or x570 yet, and thus wouldn't be able to move to Zen 3, since I'd likely be spending a good deal and stepping down in mobo spec/quality (b550 and x570 prices are bananas at present!). Will I see a good deal of bottlenecking staying with my 3600?