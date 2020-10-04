Ryzen 3600 bottleneck a 3080 at 4k?

harmattan

harmattan

Feb 11, 2008
4,543
After much ado my 3080 is finally arriving tomorrow (bought at MSRP before the gouging!). I currently have a Ryzen 3600 overclocked to 4.3ghz, and expect to run games native resolution on my 4k 60hz monitor.

My question is around CPU bottlenecking. I really don't want to move away from my Auros x370 as it's been rock solid, has terrific features, and the 3600 I have is a strong overclocker at low voltage. In my experience, a great mobo is hard to come by. Further, I don't want to move to a b550 or x570 yet, and thus wouldn't be able to move to Zen 3, since I'd likely be spending a good deal and stepping down in mobo spec/quality (b550 and x570 prices are bananas at present!). Will I see a good deal of bottlenecking staying with my 3600?
 
Ready4Dis

Nov 4, 2015
2,206
Almost no difference at 4k, save your money for something worth while, unless you just feel the need to upgrade.
 
