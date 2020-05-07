Ryzen 3300X & 3100 Launch Review Round Up Thread

As you probably saw a couple weeks ago, AMD announced its Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 CPUs to round out its third generation Ryzen processors. There's been plenty of speculation, such as the 3300X being faster than Intel's 7700K, the layout of the CCX complexes and its overclocking prowess. Today, the embargo lifted on performance reviews, so below you'll see our compilation of reviews as we see them roll in from across the web. If we miss any, please post 'em and we'll add them.
The FPS Review - 3300X
PC Perspective - 3300X & 3100
Legit Reviews -
Tech Power Up - 3300X | 3100
Guru3D - 3300X & 3100
Hot Hardware - 3300X & 3100
OC3D - 3300X & 3100
AnandTech - 3300X & 3100
Tom's Hardware - 3300X & 3100
Phoronix - 3300X & 3100
