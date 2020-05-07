Ryzen 3300X & 3100 Launch Review Round Up Thread

S

Schro

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 15, 2002
Messages
7,502
As you probably saw a couple weeks ago, AMD announced its Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 CPUs to round out its third generation Ryzen processors. There's been plenty of speculation, such as the 3300X being faster than Intel's 7700K, the layout of the CCX complexes and its overclocking prowess. Today, the embargo lifted on performance reviews, so below you'll see our compilation of reviews as we see them roll in from across the web. If we miss any, please post 'em and we'll add them.

The FPS Review - 3300X

PC Perspective - 3300X & 3100

Legit Reviews -

Tech Power Up - 3300X | 3100

Guru3D - 3300X & 3100

Hot Hardware - 3300X & 3100

OC3D - 3300X & 3100

AnandTech - 3300X & 3100

Tom's Hardware - 3300X & 3100

Phoronix - 3300X & 3100
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top