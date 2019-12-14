Ryzen 3000 (3600x) in worst case gaming scenarios? What's peoples experiences?

Discussion in 'AMD Processors' started by limitedaccess, Dec 9, 2019.

    limitedaccess

    limitedaccess

    Currently have 2500k.

    I have a 3600x, mobo, and multiple ram kits (ram RNG) still sitting at the post office from Amazon, but I'm not sure if I should go ahead and build or not. CPU/Mobo/Ram will cost roughly $260-$280 depending on which ram I end up with. Or if I need to just bite the bullet and pay for Intel (CPU alone would be almost $150 more for a 9700k, not to mention the motherboard), or grit through for another possibly 6 months.

    My concern is about how well it will do in worst case gaming scenarios. Common scenarios especially for benchmark games are easy to find data on (the same ones get reviewed over and over) but I find I don't really play those much, nor would I be that concerned as the performance is good enough (especially if targeting only 60 fps) relative to Intel given the cost difference.

    What I'm worried about is the "worst case scenarios," basically the ones that people typically complain about poor optimization and dated engines. They also happen to the ones not tested much.

    Examples are -
    High refresh gaming (actually aiming for those frame rates)
    Skyrim/Fallout 4 with mods in bad areas
    Unity or UE4 based indie/smaller studio games
    Stellaris (or similar strategy) late game slow downs


    I even originally passed on upgrading to the 2700x because the HardOCP gaming review showed it having no improvements over Sandybridge in Fallout 4.
     
    somebrains

    somebrains

    High refresh is why I bought a 9700kf, aio cooled 1080ti, and run at low quality settings.

    I do have to switch btw a 1080p 180hz tn panel, and a 165hz 1440p ips panel. Some games there's just a diff in feel.

    Granted I'm not chasing those last few frames otherwise 9900something and a 2080ti is as good as you can get.

    3600x is fine, I played most of this year on a 2600. Problem is some updates introduced lag inducing core use so I dropped a 1700x for giggles and the 100% across 3+ cores compared to the 2600 went away.

    I was never over 90% core consumption on the 2600, but we don't have control over unoptimized updates.

    The cell shaded update to Blackout crushed everything, streamers that were over 200fps are around 140fps with a 9900something and 2080ti. Rdr2 is a mess. Warframe can have issues. BF has always been a mess. MW finally fixed it's compulsory shader reload.

    Gear can only do so much.
     
    jmilcher

    jmilcher

    Op- why isn’t the 3600x system not built yet? There are no worst case scenario avoid this title if you are on a AMD CPU situations that I am aware of.

    And coming from your current CPU, you are going to be blown away.
     
    kirbyrj

    kirbyrj

    You are never going to see $150 worth of difference between the 3600x and the 9700k.
     
    somebrains

    somebrains

    I'm dead flat on frame time around 4-6ms, steady 145-150fps playing bo4 zombies.

    I had to recheck my 1080ti clock.

    You might not be able to see a diff, but if you setup a build properly you should be able to feel a difference.

    That why my gaming box has a 9700kf in it and I got off ryzen.

    Other use cases I'll wait for 3950x stock to appear.
     
    MissJ84

    MissJ84

    I upgraded from 3570K @5.0 to a 3600 (non x) and this truly sums up everything.
     
    tangoseal

    tangoseal

    I had a 3600 non X... 5700xt ... could peg my 240hz.

    Internet is full of so much bullshit and fud. Please be careful when basing your decisions off of hear say, especially with Intel as of late. AMD can easily saturate the throughput ofna 2080ti. I know I have one of those too. I can play every AAA game on market and CPU shows like 14% and 2080ti shows like 98%.


    Just be careful. There is no worst case gaming scenario. 4k maybe if your using less than 80ti.

    If you want to have peace of mind abandon AMD. Get a 9x00k and OC it. You'll never k ow the truth but atleast your Intel will serve you well.
     
    limitedaccess

    limitedaccess

    At the moment I'm leaning towards going ahead (due to the low cost build) and rolling the dice on upgrading to 8c/16t or more with Ryzen 4000.

    Really Intel wasn't the only thing I considered. I was (and kind of am) also factoring options like the 3700x/3800x and waiting for B550. Or even seeing if Zen 2 APUs have some improvements like how Ryzen 2000 APUs had.

    There's some other circumstances causing it to still sit at the post office at the moment.

    One is I need to sort out the memory options. I have 2 Corsair LPX ram kits which haven't arrived yet as they were the last to be in stock and ship. I want to roll the dice to see if these are Samsung B-Dies (as Corsair labels them via version number on the package) as they were only $20 more, if I hit on it then I can just refuse shipment on the other 2 ram kits as opposed to returning. If they don't hit I'll just go with the $20 cheaper Adata 3200C16s I bought (or $5 more for the RGB version for fun, maybe better chips). Where I messed up here is I didn't hedge and order the guaranteed Micron E-Die and Hynix CJR kit that were also on sale for the same price as the Corsairs. So I'm also hoping some other option pops up.

    More importantly I wasn't entirely happy with the motherboard situation and options. I've been thinking about waiting for news on B550 boards, which would mean possibly waiting for CES, which is a possibility given Amazon's return window is Jan 31st.

    Also my schedule is a bit tighter at the moment so there isn't much of a benefit to squeeze in time to rush build anyways.

    Probably not, but just looking to gather some data and bounce some ideas/thoughts.

    I mean I even passed on the 3800x for $110 more due to questionable value differential and going for the 9700k would really more closer to $200 more due to the extra motherboard cost (albeit a much better board).

    I'm not really worried about AAA games and GPU bound scenarios. The concern really was horrible CPU scenarios.

    If I think about it more if I were to go with the Intel option it'd be to wait the 5 months for next gen. I can't bring myself to spend so much on it knowing it's going to down shifted an entire segment in <5 months. And that next gen consoles might hammer it anyways due to the 8 core limitation.
     
    tangoseal

    tangoseal

    To be honest after reading your worries I think your trying to carve a turkey with a nuclear weapon when a kitchen knife is all you need. But that's not to diminish your concerns. Zen 1 and 2 had their shortfalls.

    B die is very nice I agree although no longer in production. Ryzen 3k doesnt need B die anymore. The mem controller is substantially improved.

    The literally only worst case cpu scenario for games is Tomb Raider. You can read those reviews. Absolutely boring game anyways.

    Core for core productivity is higher on avg with Zen 2.

    You will be surprised at zen 2!
     
    horrorshow

    horrorshow

    Very happy with my 3600X! Huge upgrade from my 2600k @ 4.2.

    Got it for the 3600 vanilla price and managed to get all-core to 4.25 @ 1.3v using a Hyper 212 Black. (never goes over 65c during heavy gaming)

    Cinebench15 -
    Single core - 198
    Multi-core - 1675

    I'm perfectly content with that :)

    I couldn't hit 4.3 for nothin' without going over the recommended 1.325v limit though.... Oh well
     
    dgz

    dgz

    This has got to be a troll thread. High refresh rate monitors and ... Skyrim/Fallout 4/some strategy game. Just how many FPS do you need watching a chess game?

    For what it's worth, I went from 2500k to 3700x and the games that I play seem to run much nicer. I actually play shooters where those frames / input lag do matter. 144Hz monitor
     
    crazycrave

    crazycrave

    I dropped a brand I never tied before OLOy into MSI B350M Gaming Pro with a 3600 installed .. I needed an update for my bios and it was just released on 12-4-19 as AGESA 1004 Beta B with memory being a new product line released in Nov and being 3600Mhz CL 18 at 32Gb for $107 was a risk worth taking with no reviews posted on Newegg at the time but $53.50 pre 16Gb stick at 3600 speed is sweet plus that board only has 2 ram slots.

    https://www.newegg.com/oloy-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820821222?Item=N82E16820821222

    Here is the memory in action and I agree with what say as a 2200g at 3200Mhz was not easy then ,


     
    d3athf1sh

    d3athf1sh

    personally i would go with at least an 8 core zen 2 chip if you are looking at keeping the system a while because that's what the new consoles coming out christmas 2020 will have in them. That's why I grabbed a 3800x.
     
    d3athf1sh

    d3athf1sh

    which one's did you get? never heard of them either. was looking at their site and man, they have some really "out there" designs... Hell you prob could've spent an extra $10-15 and got some Ballistix with micron e-die and had a lifetime warranty. but i guess as long as they work...

    good to know another brand that plays well with ryzen tho. some people are having a hard time hitting even xmp w/ sticks that aren't on their QVL's.
     
    N4CR

    N4CR

    Don't worry about the ram, even Hynix stuff these days runs perfectly fine on Zen2, the IMC is nothing short of amazing. The differences are not worth the price you pay unless you are a benchmarker or need absolutely every bit of performance for a memory-bound workload.
    And regarding the CPU, just get the 3600x up and running, it's a no brainer! You can always upgrade to 3900/3950 later when they are superseded by Zen3/4000 series, or maybe a Zen3/4k series if they are still compatible on the socket (should be but they won't say in order to sell Zen2..).
     
    bobzdar

    bobzdar

    I believe they've confirmed am4 for 4000 series, but that doesn't mean all current boards will be compatible.
     
    kirbyrj

    kirbyrj

    This...

    Not this...
     
    N4CR

    N4CR

    It's been inferred via the 'until 2020' support for AM4 but that also doesn't mean till end of 2020, just until the end of 2019 'up to/until 2020' if you want to be nitpicky. But it would be stupid not to - Zen3 won't be DDR5 so a new socket would be a one hit wonder. So consensus is it will be AM4 and I'd also be pretty confident in that but until it's confirmed.. you don't know for sure.

    I can count on one hand the amount of ram issue posts I've seen for Zen2.
    Even on Zen1.5/Zen+ it was pretty tolerable. I ran unsupported sticks of 3600 CJR at 3200XMP and it was rock solid plus a few other people I knew did the same and had no issues.
     
    bobzdar

    bobzdar

    They've officially stated both that zen3 won't support ddr5 and that they won't move from am4 until ddr5...

    Then again, see x399 vs trx40...
     
    kirbyrj

    kirbyrj

    I can't see them changing for one generation though.
     
    tangoseal

    tangoseal

    To make the changes in Threadripper that were revolutionary in uplifting performance from 2900 series to 3900 series as profoundly as they did, they had to rewire the socket a little different as well as the addition of pcie 4.0.

    I'm glad they did move to new socket pinout even if same no of pins but different layout because Threadripper 3900 series is plain nuts powerful. The 24 core runs circles around the old 32 core.
     
    bobzdar

    bobzdar

    Agree - and it's almost definite am4 will support zen3, just not explicitly stated by AMD yet.
     
    crazycrave

    crazycrave

    Here is the kit @ $107 was what I payed https://www.newegg.com/oloy-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820821222?Item=N82E16820821222

    That is my oldest AM4 board and it's been flashed to death lol.. but latest AGESA 1004 Beta B was needed and they have ran flawless for the 2 days I was on it , I am back on my 3700x /X470 that has been on this Team T Force RGB KIT @ $59 in XMP profile and flawless !

    https://www.newegg.com/team-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820331284?Item=N82E16820331284


    I thought memory kits was the better Black Friday buys .
     
    d3athf1sh

    d3athf1sh

    yeah those one's are kinda cool looking. I got an ASUS TUF X570 and had been planning the build for a while and got the 2x16GB Ballistix Sport AT 3200Mhz TUF editon to match the board. https://www.crucial.com/usa/en/tuf-gaming-x570-plus/CT15254875 Bought the memory kit back in the summer some time when it was on sale for $125 but that was before i knew you needed 3600Mhz memory to get the best performance from Ryzen 3000. :( but it's xmp profile is at 1.35v so all i did was bump up the voltage and i have it running at 3400 with the same timings and it passes memtest and games fine. But come to find out the sticks use Micron E-die so i want to try 3600 w/ ryzen memory calc settings but just don't have the time right now (in case i have to clear cmos and all that). maybe over the holidays.

    i see your kit also runs at 1.35v so you got a little headroom on those too. :cool:
     
    somebrains

    somebrains

    When it's just a gaming build all that matters is what Afterburner tells you.

    Tune around that.

    My games a 9700kf cut those frametimes down so I win more gunfights.

    All I chase is a flat line with frametime lows.
     
