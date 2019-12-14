Ryzen 3000 (3600x) in worst case gaming scenarios? What's peoples experiences?

It's been inferred via the 'until 2020' support for AM4 but that also doesn't mean till end of 2020, just until the end of 2019 'up to/until 2020' if you want to be nitpicky. But it would be stupid not to - Zen3 won't be DDR5 so a new socket would be a one hit wonder. So consensus is it will be AM4 and I'd also be pretty confident in that but until it's confirmed.. you don't know for sure.





I can count on one hand the amount of ram issue posts I've seen for Zen2.

Even on Zen1.5/Zen+ it was pretty tolerable. I ran unsupported sticks of 3600 CJR at 3200XMP and it was rock solid plus a few other people I knew did the same and had no issues.

Click to expand...