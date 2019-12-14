Ryzen 3000 (3600x) in worst case gaming scenarios? What's peoples experiences?

Currently have 2500k. I have a 3600x, mobo, and multiple ram kits (ram RNG) still sitting at the post office from Amazon, but I'm not sure if I should go ahead and build or not. CPU/Mobo/Ram will cost roughly $260-$280 depending on which ram I end up with. Or if I need to just bite the bullet and pay for Intel (CPU alone would be almost $150 more for a 9700k, not to mention the motherboard), or grit through for another possibly 6 months. My concern is about how well it will do in worst case gaming scenarios. Common scenarios especially for benchmark games are easy to find data on (the same ones get reviewed over and over) but I find I don't really play those much, nor would I be that concerned as the performance is good enough (especially if targeting only 60 fps) relative to Intel given the cost difference. What I'm worried about is the "worst case scenarios," basically the ones that people typically complain about poor optimization and dated engines. They also happen to the ones not tested much. Examples are - High refresh gaming (actually aiming for those frame rates) Skyrim/Fallout 4 with mods in bad areas Unity or UE4 based indie/smaller studio games Stellaris (or similar strategy) late game slow downs I even originally passed on upgrading to the 2700x because the HardOCP gaming review showed it having no improvements over Sandybridge in Fallout 4.