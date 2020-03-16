ryzen 3 3rd, or Ryzen 5 2nd?

Or should I bother upgrading the CPU?

I have a ryzen 5 1400, I am upgrading the RAM today at microcenter, however curiosity got the best of me, and it seems as a 3rd gen R3 is at $80, and the 2nd Gen R5 is 99......

I was not planning to do the upgrade, but the ram is faster, I am going from 8GB to 16, should I push it and upgrade my current cpu?

And if so? Should I savbe $20, or spend $20 extra?





Thanks guys, I dont have much time, so any help til I go will be greatful!~



P.s. reason for the ram upgrade is because the website work + adobe apps I am using, and other stuff which is soaking my RAM alone. i'd assume the CPU can only help as well.

*And gaming with a rx 580 4gb. Now after posting this and checking that user bench website, seems like the ryzen 5 2600x might be the good one...