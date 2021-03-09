Ryzen 2500u laptop as proxmox/pfsense box

pillagenburn
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2006
- Messages
- 1,110
I was looking at getting a 2500u with a smashed screen and using it as a proxmox box and running pfsense and other stuff on it.
Anyone know of any pitfalls of this? Also will usb-c displayport boot in a way that allows me to get into BIOS and basic things like that if the screen is smashed? Or is that a feature that requires drivers?
Also, anyone know if m.2 dual ethernet cards usually work in place of the normal wireless card?
Thanks!
