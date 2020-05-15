Ryzen 2400g & 3400g question

Undercover_Man

Been about 4 years since MY build, but this time I'm planning a build for my wife. First home built pc for her. Going to teach her all bout it.

Doing a budget build. Trying to keep it at $2k or less. Starting from scratch build. Monitor, keyboard mouse, everything included in the budget. White, rgb, and small form factor is the theme.

Was going with 2400g at first for a long time, but then saw the 3400g was a thing. Research shows 3400g slightly outperforms the 2400g. It mostly seems like small tweaks and upgrades to the 2400g than a true generational upgrade.

Then i see the 2400g costs more than the 3400g. This confuses me. I know the 2400g is VERY popular for ryzen budget builds. I'm curious why the technical upgraded 3400g is priced lower tho.

Can someone explain or am I missing something?
defaultluser

It's discontinued. Once all clearance stock is moved, you're going to get nothing but 3rd-party resellers jacking-up prices.

Also, the 3400G is about to get replaced by Zen 2 APUs, so it's probably on clearance like the rest of the 3000 series.

Also, why the fuck did you post this undeer video cards?
 
Undercover_Man

Which is discontinued? Don't know much about the new Zen 2? Should I even be looking at that if I'm building a more budget pc for 1080p/1440p gaming?

Oh, this should be moved. Initially clicked the right topic, then got sidetracked and forgot I changed topic. LoL
 
defaultluser

1. WTF are you doing spending $2000 on a Zen APU build? They're intended for sub-$600 no GPU builds (with the option to upgrade to discrete graphics later)
2. What are you intending to do with this computer?

I'm not going to help you match every little color on your new system, but I can help you pick the important components.
 
pendragon1

the 2000 series is disco and the new 4000 chips sound be out in a few weeks, i think. and what he asks ^^. $2k is a proper build not an apu budget build. you should be looking at a ryzen 3600/16GB//5700 or 2060-ish type build for that type of money.
 
Undercover_Man

The $2k is where I am now. That includes a pricey monitor that will STILL be great when she upgrades the PC down the road. It's $636. Also got priced in the budget mouse/keyboard, OS, extra RGB fans, speakers, and headphones (since I work from home). These non-tyoical items mentioned in builds are a factor in my budget thus driving it up moreso than normal.

Researching the 4000 series. Did not know about that. May wait if pricing for a one with Vega isn't too much more.
 
Undercover_Man

I've got the Asus PG279Q. Just fine for the 1080p gaming, and when she upgrades some parts it'll still be great for 1440p gaming.

I'm just picking parts now. Have not researched alternative places to buy parts at a lower price. I can already see some parts on my list are overpriced on pcpartpicker so I'll need to do more research to find the parts I settle for at a lower price.

I think I'll stay with the 2400g and have her do a small 4gen ryzen upgrade in a year or two. 3600g lower, but also has an older Vega.not much performance boot. Rather OC the 2400g.
 
