Ryzen 2400g & 3400g question

Been about 4 years since MY build, but this time I'm planning a build for my wife. First home built pc for her. Going to teach her all bout it.



Doing a budget build. Trying to keep it at $2k or less. Starting from scratch build. Monitor, keyboard mouse, everything included in the budget. White, rgb, and small form factor is the theme.



Was going with 2400g at first for a long time, but then saw the 3400g was a thing. Research shows 3400g slightly outperforms the 2400g. It mostly seems like small tweaks and upgrades to the 2400g than a true generational upgrade.



Then i see the 2400g costs more than the 3400g. This confuses me. I know the 2400g is VERY popular for ryzen budget builds. I'm curious why the technical upgraded 3400g is priced lower tho.



Can someone explain or am I missing something?

THX