Ryzen 2 APU review: AMD brings fantastic first knockdown of the Ryzen 4000 series.

W

whateverer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,050
https://www.techspot.com/review/2003-amd-ryzen-4000/

Just like Raven Ridge, they're starting with notebooks first!

Coffee Lake Refresh gets rolled by Zen 2:

4.png

Ice Lake at 25w has identical single-threaded performance (but half the cores). Smoked!

They also tested IGP performance versus Ice Lake at 25w. It's around 1.60 times as fast! (depending on how detailed the game is.) Should still be closer to 1.4x faster when at the same TDP.

I'm excited for these to release on desktop. AMD completely learned their lesson on Raven Ridge, and reversed their previous 10% IPC deficit.
 
Last edited:
C

Chimpee

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 6, 2015
Messages
1,499
Zephyrus G14 looks amazing, probably the laptop I will pick up when it become on sale in the 2nd quarter, hoping goes on sale April 1st.
 
