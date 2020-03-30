Ryzen 2 APU review: AMD brings fantastic first knockdown of the Ryzen 4000 series.

Just like Raven Ridge, they're starting with notebooks first!Coffee Lake Refresh gets rolled by Zen 2:Ice Lake at 25w has identical single-threaded performance (but half the cores). Smoked!They also tested IGP performance versus Ice Lake at 25w. It's around 1.60 times as fast! (depending on how detailed the game is.) Should still be closer to 1.4x faster when at the same TDP.I'm excited for these to release on desktop. AMD completely learned their lesson on Raven Ridge, and reversed their previous 10% IPC deficit.