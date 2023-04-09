Ryzen 1700x to 5600x no POST due to RAM

Hello,
I updated to 5600 and have been having issues posting.
I have a ASRock b450 k4 gaming motherboard @ latest BIOS. I finally diagnosed it to the RAM.
It's not that the RAM is bad, it works with the 1700X but not the 5600. I verified this by using a friend's ddr4 kit.
Any ideas on what the issue with the old ram could be?
It's a GEIL 16gb kit @ 3000
I hate to have to buy another ddr4 kit only to have one hanging out doing nothing.
