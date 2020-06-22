Ryzen 1,1+,2 @4K+ gaming.

Gamers Nexus did a nice comparison of Zen through the ages to compare gaming performance at 1080p to see where the real increases are.

They did a great job and I recommend the watch. I was hoping they would throw in a few 4K's to round it out, but they did not as it was all about isolating the CPU.

I am searching for some benches that do such a comparison as I want to know how the different generations compare with VR type resolutions.

When I game in VR my RT-VR stats show I am always bound by my GPU. Never CPU. I know it is somewhat of a two way street in that the CPU helps the GPU, but by how much and would like to know when this cut off is.

If anyone has a link to anything in these regards I would be appreciative.