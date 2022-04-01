RX580 Game stuttering+tearing on Halo 3

I'm playing Halo 3 on my PC that has an RX580 8GB. Previously I was playing it at 1440p at 165hz with freesync enabled but now I bought the 1080p to get more frames and for the better .5ms response time and DyaC+.



So I bought the 1080p 240hz Benq Zowie XL2456K display. The Benq has DyaC+ so I cant use Freesync with it, which I thought was fine because I want the lowest latency possible. I'm trying to get the game to just run smooth without screen tearing and stuttering, which is pretty bad currently. I'm not sure stuttering is the best word, it just doesnt look fluid. RTSS says my frametime is about 8ms.



I've tried enabling Vsync. It helps a tad but not fully, and then my frametime more than doubles according to RTSS.



I have the refresh rate set to 120hz currently (because sometimes the game goes under 240fps and I want to keep it steady and consistent until I figure out the problem). My confusion is, I thought I don't need to use any "sync" technology because my PC should be able to process more frames than that of the refresh rate. (I average upper 200s but it varies between 190-370 or so.) This is what I've head from people who play CS-GO. Since that game is so old and a potato could run it, they don't use any "sync" technology because it isn't neceasry and the game runs fine without it.



I'm also pretty new to PC gaming though so maybe I'm just wrong.



Does anyone have any advice for me to get my game running smooth?