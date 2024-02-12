Rx580 fans wont spin unless i touch the gpu

Hello,



My rx580 sapphire pulse 8gb stopped working. I put it on my bench and i have all the right voltages even Vcore 900mv and no bad fuses. But fans are not spinning when turned on. Strange thing is if i touch the gpu chip with my finger when powering it up, the card looks like it s booting normally as fans start and keep spinning like it should..



EN is going to the power management ic sometimes, sometimes not. It s because i dont recover PERST_BUF which is going pin2 of a AND Gate u1000... Before i did the trick by placing a 1k resistor between 3.3v and and gate ouput, it works for months.. but there is something else since.



That s why i m wondering if my vcore is present, can i keep thinking the problem is the ncp81022 ?



The only schematic i found related to a RX580 mention a u100 ic which produce the PERST_Buf before the u1000 logic gate... Unfortunatly on the rx580 sapphire pulse, u100 is not present so i cannot go further.



Do you have some tips to help me in this situation ? Im using a pcb riser and a lab psu. I feed 12v into pcb riser and 12v is going also on the 8 pci connector on the top right of the card.