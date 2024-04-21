Rx580 boot on 6pcie without giving signal

D

Debidoobs

n00b
Joined
Nov 6, 2022
Messages
13
Hi guys,

Here is my setup :

W11
B550m msi bazooka
Ryzen 5 3600
Rx580 8gb sapphire pulse
16go ram 3200
500ssd
550w platinum 80 serie psu


Im having weird behaviour from my rx580 8gb sapphire pulse.

One day all of sudden pc shut down... And didnt want to boot anymore. I played with the 8 pcie cable on top of the graphic card.. heard crispy electric noise so i stopped but the pc started again but shut down again. I disconnected the cable and see on pin 4 (which a ground but also a sense B in some case depending of the psu if im correct) a burnt mark...

By disconnecting the 2pin of the 6+2pin pcie, i can boot the pc. Fans of the rx580 will spin as normal but no signal on my monitor... On my motherboard, all auto test led behave right and the vga led does not stay lit. Quite bad as my cpu as no integrated graphics i cannot go further.

What is your opinion about my issue ? Is it possible the gpu is dead ?

I checked all voltages and resistances with a the card connected to a pcie riser and it s all fine.

Im wondering if the bios could have been bricked.

Cheers
 
your psu would have another pcie cable try it, if still no image the card is dead.
 
pendragon1 said:
your psu would have another pcie cable try it, if still no image the card is dead.
Click to expand...
Hello,

unfortunatly no other pcie 8x cable, i checked continuity and it's all correct. really strange behaviour. Im going to check the psu cause the card boot with 6x pcie and not with 8x pcie.. the fact that all the test led from the mobo process correctly without the vga led remaining lit at the boot of the pc should mean the vga is working.
 
Never play around with electronics while they are powered.... Bad things happen
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top