Rx580 boot on 6pcie without giving signal

Hi guys,



Here is my setup :



W11

B550m msi bazooka

Ryzen 5 3600

Rx580 8gb sapphire pulse

16go ram 3200

500ssd

550w platinum 80 serie psu





Im having weird behaviour from my rx580 8gb sapphire pulse.



One day all of sudden pc shut down... And didnt want to boot anymore. I played with the 8 pcie cable on top of the graphic card.. heard crispy electric noise so i stopped but the pc started again but shut down again. I disconnected the cable and see on pin 4 (which a ground but also a sense B in some case depending of the psu if im correct) a burnt mark...



By disconnecting the 2pin of the 6+2pin pcie, i can boot the pc. Fans of the rx580 will spin as normal but no signal on my monitor... On my motherboard, all auto test led behave right and the vga led does not stay lit. Quite bad as my cpu as no integrated graphics i cannot go further.



What is your opinion about my issue ? Is it possible the gpu is dead ?



I checked all voltages and resistances with a the card connected to a pcie riser and it s all fine.



Im wondering if the bios could have been bricked.



Cheers