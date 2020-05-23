Rx560 and rx460 both 4gb

somebrains

Gawd
Nov 10, 2013
Xfx rx460 4gb
http://imgur.com/a/oTNexVU
Requires 6pin power.
$60 shipped

Xfx rx560 4gb
http://imgur.com/a/LU9YdIl
Requires 6pin power.
$70 shipped

Both were used by my buddy's kids on 2200g rigs to play Fortnite, Roblox, GTA (!?), Apex, etc for a year.
Just upgraded them tonight.
They were both bought new from Frys and gamed on.....maybe a little homework.
 
