Rx560 and rx460 both 4gb

Xfx rx460 4gbRequires 6pin power.$60 shippedXfx rx560 4gbRequires 6pin power.$70 shippedBoth were used by my buddy's kids on 2200g rigs to play Fortnite, Roblox, GTA (!?), Apex, etc for a year.Just upgraded them tonight.They were both bought new from Frys and gamed on.....maybe a little homework.