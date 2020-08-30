RX5500XT - Radeon Adrenaline - Windows 10 System Startup Hangs

luke1234

This problem started happening about a week ago - before all was fine with my system, running 20.4.2 and then 20.7.1 of Adrenaline.

Here's what happens - during startup (BIOS logo disabled) the windows "logo" appears (the blue parallelogram) with the cycling dots - this then stops and the top of the parallelogram is cut off horizontally. After trying a load of things I've worked out this only happens when the Adrenaline driver is installed on my system.

I have:

- reinstalled windows
- updated windows with required critical updates
- install Adrenaline 20.4.2 (the latest "safe" version)
- restart is required
- startup hangs
- enter safe mode
I have tried 20.8.3 as well - same result.

I have also updated my BIOS to latest (2202).

I am wondering:

-- why is this only now happening when, 2 weeks ago, my system started up and ran just fine?
-- what is the problem and how do I solve it?


ASUS TUF B450M-PLUS GAMING
Ryzen 5 2400G
16GB (2x8GB) 2400MHz RAM
Powercolor AMD RX5500XT 8GB GPU
ADATA XPG SX9200 PRO 512GB M.2 SSD
TOSHIBA 1TB HDD
INTEGRATOR 500W PSU
 
pendragon1

download and run ddu. then install the new 20.8.3. theres rumblings that they are really good...
you also need to make sure youre windows is up to 2004, i think.
 
Ready4Dis

Also, I recommend trying a USB live cd Linux thumb drive. Always a sanity check if windows is acting up or the PC having issues. Seems really odd it only happens once drivers are installed. You aren't installing ryzen master or anything are you? Are integrated graphics disabled or is it running both integrated and discrete? Sorry, hard to try to troubleshoot through the interwebs ;).
Not that it shouldn't handle it, but do you have access to another PSU? A lot of GPU stop working issues lead back to a failing PSU although in your case I'm guessing it's a driver issue of some sort, but another thing you can check off the list. I have full spare PCs so I can swap stuff around when I run into issues like this. Still time consuming but it allows me to test each individual piece at a time.
 
Ready4Dis

pendragon1 said:
download and run ddu. then install the new 20.8.3. theres rumblings that they are really good...
you also need to make sure youre windows is up to 2004, i think.
Considering he reinstalled windows before installing drivers, he shouldn't need DDU, but it is a good idea to use it anytime you change drivers in your system.
 
