RX5500XT - Radeon Adrenaline - Windows 10 System Startup Hangs

This problem started happening about a week ago - before all was fine with my system, running 20.4.2 and then 20.7.1 of Adrenaline.
Here's what happens - during startup (BIOS logo disabled) the windows "logo" appears (the blue parallelogram) with the cycling dots - this then stops and the top of the parallelogram is cut off horizontally. After trying a load of things I've worked out this only happens when the Adrenaline driver is installed on my system.
I have:
- reinstalled windows
- updated windows with required critical updates
- install Adrenaline 20.4.2 (the latest "safe" version)
- restart is required
- startup hangs
- enter safe mode
- uninstall
I have tried 20.8.3 as well - same result.
I have also updated my BIOS to latest (2202).
I am wondering:
-- why is this only now happening when, 2 weeks ago, my system started up and ran just fine?
-- what is the problem and how do I solve it?
------------------------------------------------
ASUS TUF B450M-PLUS GAMING
Ryzen 5 2400G
16GB (2x8GB) 2400MHz RAM
Powercolor AMD RX5500XT 8GB GPU
ADATA XPG SX9200 PRO 512GB M.2 SSD
TOSHIBA 1TB HDD
INTEGRATOR 500W PSU
