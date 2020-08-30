RX5500XT - Radeon Adrenaline - Windows 10 System Startup Hangs

Also, I recommend trying a USB live cd Linux thumb drive. Always a sanity check if windows is acting up or the PC having issues. Seems really odd it only happens once drivers are installed. You aren't installing ryzen master or anything are you? Are integrated graphics disabled or is it running both integrated and discrete? Sorry, hard to try to troubleshoot through the interwebsNot that it shouldn't handle it, but do you have access to another PSU? A lot of GPU stop working issues lead back to a failing PSU although in your case I'm guessing it's a driver issue of some sort, but another thing you can check off the list. I have full spare PCs so I can swap stuff around when I run into issues like this. Still time consuming but it allows me to test each individual piece at a time.