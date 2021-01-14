RX 6800 nitro+ HDMI issues + not working HDMI 2.1 VRR with LG C9 + high idle power at 4k 120 Hz

Hi, to begin with everything was ok before changing to RX 6800 but now:

1. Changing anything related to HDMI (pulling HDMI cable, plugging HDMI cable, changing instant game response setting in LG C9, turning on LG C9 after I turn it off with active windows screensaver (TV shows no signal message and PC restarts after ~4 seconds) simply restarts whole PC with no error codes in Event manager. Any though on that? I have 2 certified HDMI 2.1 cables and there is no change in behavior at either 60 or 120 Hz. There are no problems (working from home so using pc for around 12 hours everyday) if I do not change anything (do not change LG C9 settings, do not turn it off, etc.)

2. Anyone knows anything about AMD HDMI 2.1 VRR status at the moment? As far as I know it is not working because in far reaches of the web I did not find anyone who got HDMI 2.1 VRR working (not freesync but HDMI 2.1 VRR). Having LG C9 I can assure you that AMD drivers do not display option to turn on VRR (freesync EDID override does not work because LG C9 does not receive signal after doing it (did the same mod on my 1080 Ti and TV worked 100% just, obviously, did not have freesync).

3. More of a rant really (other RX 6800 (XT) and LG CX or C9 owners input would be appreciated) because official AMD response (to, as far as I'm aware, a known issue) was to try card in a different system – RX 6800 memory speed at 4k 120/100 Hz is at 100% (2000 Mhz) whick not only increases idle power draw from 7-9 W (at 60 Hz) to ~39 W (at 100/120 Hz) but also heats up card quite well.



AMD does not make it easy to like them... Still waiting for a friend to finish Cyberpunk so we can change cards (he has 3080) so I can enjoy metro exodus with ray tracing.