RX 6750 GRE - Weird name, but likely a new mid range champ

OKC Yeakey Trentadue
Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2021
- Messages
- 766
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-allegedly-preps-rx-6750-gre-to-rival-rtx-4060-ti-at-dollar299
On the heels of the 7900 GRE, AMD is set to launch another specialized card cariant, possibly China exclusive once again. Whereas the 7900 GRE was a highly cut down version if the 7900 series, the 6750 GRE looks to be the beefier version of the 6700 series - possibly even a cut down 6800.
Edit - of this is indeed $300, this new card will be a strong rival to the 4060ti (both 8 GB and 16 GB variants) at 4060 prices.
Overall, the 6700 sort of fills the role of what the 7600xt would be. The 7700 series will likely be closer to $400 and up while the 7600 is in the $270 range.
On the heels of the 7900 GRE, AMD is set to launch another specialized card cariant, possibly China exclusive once again. Whereas the 7900 GRE was a highly cut down version if the 7900 series, the 6750 GRE looks to be the beefier version of the 6700 series - possibly even a cut down 6800.
Edit - of this is indeed $300, this new card will be a strong rival to the 4060ti (both 8 GB and 16 GB variants) at 4060 prices.
Overall, the 6700 sort of fills the role of what the 7600xt would be. The 7700 series will likely be closer to $400 and up while the 7600 is in the $270 range.
Last edited: