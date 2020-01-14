RX 5950 XT, RX 5950, and RX 5800 XT

Excited? This could be it!!! "The Radeon RX 5950-series is completely new. This could very well be a new large "Navi" silicon, since dual-GPU is dead. Just as AMD carved out the RX 5700 XT, the RX 5700, and the RX 5600 XT, it could carve out the three new SKUs from this silicon. AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su already confirmed that her company is working to upscale the RX 5000-series "Navi" family. The RX 5950-series could be competition for the likes of the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super. It remains to be seen if the three new SKUs are based on the existing RDNA architecture or the new RDNA2 architecture designed for 7 nm EUV, featuring variable-rate shading." https://www.techpowerup.com/262951/...-5800-xt-new-amd-radeon-skus-reach-regulators