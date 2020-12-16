RX 580 8GB RAM and 1440 gaming?

DWD1961

Nov 30, 2019
I wish I could just ash in a top line card, but no way in my recurrent situation. My friend gave me a n RX580 and I had planned on getting a 32" monitor at 1080 to play on. However, you all talked me out of the 1080 after I bought an LG 32" 165hz monitor, and I really agreed. A 32" screen really deserve 1440.

So I finally bought a 1440 monitor:

GIGABYTE G32QC 32" 165Hz 1440P Curved Gaming Monitor, 2560 x 1440 VA 1500R Display, 1ms (MPRT) Response Time, 94% DCI-P3, VESA Display HDR400, FreeSync Premium Pro

It cost me $350.0.

Anyway, I was just wondering what type of gma play I'm going to get out of my RX580 8GB RAM. I dn't mind sacrificing settings for frame rate. I'm just hoping it's not like lowest settings and barely making 50FPS--lol. I know it has to do with the specific game, but I'm just looking for any ideas you all have on the subject.
 
