RX 5500 4Gb deal ..

I ran across this system on bestbuy which comes with the Ryzen 3 4300g and an RX 5500 4Gb for $629 .. pull the card and sell the system with 4300g as video card .. (Two Wins) I seen a dude with a review of a 4300g system that he give $400 for in April 2021 and he seemed pleased with the gaming on it ..So your getting the card for $229 new if you need a lower end like a RX 570 , they also have some systems with 8Gb RX 570 in them