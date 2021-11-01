RX 5500 4Gb deal ..

crazycrave
I ran across this system on bestbuy which comes with the Ryzen 3 4300g and an RX 5500 4Gb for $629 .. pull the card and sell the system with 4300g as video card .. (Two Wins) I seen a dude with a review of a 4300g system that he give $400 for in April 2021 and he seemed pleased with the gaming on it ..
So your getting the card for $229 new if you need a lower end like a RX 570 , they also have some systems with 8Gb RX 570 in them
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/hp-pav...56gb-ssd-shadow-black/6468104.p?skuId=6468104
