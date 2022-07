ZodaEX said: On my secondary Linux PC, my AMD RX 550 GPU fan isn't stopping when my PC is idle in Linux Mint. However it does if I boot into Windows 7. Does Anyone know how to fix this issue? Click to expand...

The GPU may not be going into it's lowest power state at idle. That could be a driver limitation, due to load from the desktop environment, or because the wrong driver is loaded.iirc, the correct kernel modesetting driver should be amdgpu, I believe you can check to see if that driver is loaded by running lspci with some specific flags.If it is, then next I would check the amdgpu documentation to see if power management is fully supported on the version you have.You could also reduce desktop effects/detail to see if that at least resolves the problem for the moment.