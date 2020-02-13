RX 460 Blown Fuse

Hi everyone!I'm new here and I come because I hope you can help me.I have Gigabyte RX 460. Few months ago it stopped working. I didn't have time to check what's really going on.It doesn't work and isn't detected at all. I checked that fans are still working (if you give them some juice directly). I checked the fuse that is next to PCI - is dead. It may be this one element (or more), though it's a good starting point. But the problem is that I have no idea what kind of fuse is this? Can you help me and tell what fuse should I buy?My assumptions are that it's 1206 SMD element and because this card is powered only through PCI it's something like 5A or 6,3A (*12V = 60-75W - what in theory PCI can provide). Though I'm not so sure if I'm thinking correctly.This fuse is called F3 in the picture and there're no signatures on it.