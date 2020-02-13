RX 460 Blown Fuse

Hi everyone!
I'm new here and I come because I hope you can help me.
I have Gigabyte RX 460. Few months ago it stopped working. I didn't have time to check what's really going on.
It doesn't work and isn't detected at all. I checked that fans are still working (if you give them some juice directly). I checked the fuse that is next to PCI - is dead. It may be this one element (or more), though it's a good starting point. But the problem is that I have no idea what kind of fuse is this? Can you help me and tell what fuse should I buy?
My assumptions are that it's 1206 SMD element and because this card is powered only through PCI it's something like 5A or 6,3A (*12V = 60-75W - what in theory PCI can provide). Though I'm not so sure if I'm thinking correctly.
This fuse is called F3 in the picture and there're no signatures on it.
I'm new here and I come because I hope you can help me.
I have Gigabyte RX 460. Few months ago it stopped working. I didn't have time to check what's really going on.
It doesn't work and isn't detected at all. I checked that fans are still working (if you give them some juice directly). I checked the fuse that is next to PCI - is dead. It may be this one element (or more), though it's a good starting point. But the problem is that I have no idea what kind of fuse is this? Can you help me and tell what fuse should I buy?
My assumptions are that it's 1206 SMD element and because this card is powered only through PCI it's something like 5A or 6,3A (*12V = 60-75W - what in theory PCI can provide). Though I'm not so sure if I'm thinking correctly.
This fuse is called F3 in the picture and there're no signatures on it.