Russia's Moon Lander has LANDED! Luna-25

1337Goat
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2020
- Messages
- 712
On August 19th 2023, Russia's Luna-25 moon landing vehicle hit the moon.
Originally, it was named Luna-Glob, but it turns out that they wanted to really emphasize the continuity with Communist Soviet Russia, so they called it Luna-25.
And in keeping with that continuity, it failed spectacularly and crashed. The poor machine was destroyed on impact, and all communication with it has been lost.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luna_25
