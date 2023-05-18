erek
Russia, China, India,,, all going their own way on CPUs now
“Maxim Koposov, chief executive at Promobit, has observed that Baikal Electronics and MCST CPU prices have increased across the board, and it is difficult to compete in a market where: "more and more companies are announcing products based on Russian processors." He admits that his organization is relying on the supply of grey import x86-based CPUs (but does not specify whether these are Intel or AMD units). Koposov states that parts of his latest lineup of PCs, servers, and storage subsystems (Bitblaze) products are built on non-domestic hardware. His reasonings are simple: "No one wants to work at a loss or break even, especially given the possibility of including products based on foreign components in the register of the Ministry of Industry and Trade."”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308815/russian-cpus-reported-to-be-in-high-demand-as-prices-climb
