Russian CPUs Reported to be in High Demand

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,405
Russia, China, India,,, all going their own way on CPUs now

“Maxim Koposov, chief executive at Promobit, has observed that Baikal Electronics and MCST CPU prices have increased across the board, and it is difficult to compete in a market where: "more and more companies are announcing products based on Russian processors." He admits that his organization is relying on the supply of grey import x86-based CPUs (but does not specify whether these are Intel or AMD units). Koposov states that parts of his latest lineup of PCs, servers, and storage subsystems (Bitblaze) products are built on non-domestic hardware. His reasonings are simple: "No one wants to work at a loss or break even, especially given the possibility of including products based on foreign components in the register of the Ministry of Industry and Trade."”

1684443720613.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308815/russian-cpus-reported-to-be-in-high-demand-as-prices-climb
 
staknhalo

staknhalo

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 11, 2007
Messages
4,779
Wonder how much they'll pay for my 3570k sitting in the closet?

Any [H] in a country the USA doesn't do business with wanna help me set up a shell corporation? 🤔
 
OutOfPhase

OutOfPhase

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 11, 2005
Messages
5,936
Curious what sort of offers Mr. Keller and peers have been declining.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
36,357
I'd imagine this has something to do with the embargo's enacted after the invasion of Ukraine.

Manufacturers in Russia likely don't want to risk being stuck without a supply.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top