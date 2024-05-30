Russia Says It's Assembled a Lithography Machine, Will Make 350nm Chips

erek
“The bigger issue for Russia is that it's likely wholly incapable of supporting a domestic chipmaking industry. It doesn't have a local labor force capable of operating a full-blown chip fab, nor does it have access to the raw materials needed. Russia has also been sanctioned for its invasion of Ukraine, preventing it from buying any advanced chipmaking technologies.
We'll have to wait and see if this fledgling effort is just a gateway to some larger ambitions for the Russian state, though we doubt it will amount to much. Tom's Hardware notes the country's representatives have previously revealed an aggressive roadmap that would see the country achieving 14nm chip production by 2030. However, that doesn't seem possible if they'll only be capable of 350nm chips in 2024.”
Source: https://www.extremetech.com/computi...ithography-machine-will-make-350nm-chips-soon
