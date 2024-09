Russia Says It's Assembled a Lithography Machine, Will Make 350nm Chips

DPI said: If they were resolutely secure in the belief that things are going well for their invasion and genocide, I doubt they'd be sweating a propaganda stunt to try to change perception.



Same as the "sanctions aren't working" trope. If they weren't having an impact, there probably wouldn't be this sudden desperation to figure out how to build chip fabs. Click to expand...

HockeyJon said: They’re doing it because they have to. They don’t want to walk away from Putin’s “restoration of the Soviet Union” ambitions, and the price for that is Western sanctions. They know they can be cut-off and need to begin to figure out how to do this themselves, just like they did during the Soviet Union. Click to expand...

philb2 said: Russia is burning the candle at both ends. L



These days, what does Russia successfully sell on the world market except oil, some minerals, and weapons? Would you buy a Russian-made car? A Russian disk drive? TV? Washing machine?



Oh and what about the talent pool there? I'm not talking about ballet dancers, but skilled engineers, etc. The pool of skilled engineers who are not working in the wartime economy? And the software developers? The ones who didn't leave the country for those few countries that would accept them? And how does this economy hold up after Putin leaves the scene? The guy is no youngster and there are persistent rumors about his health, although they may be disinformation.



I don't want to veer too much into speculation, but I expect that Russia will be more and more dependent in China in coming years? And maybe Xi will covert lots of territory in Siberia after he has swallowed up Taiwan. Click to expand...

The International Court of Justice shot-down the (obviously-false) genocide claim, Russia has complete control of the battlefield, and Russia's economy is doing better than ever before, is out-performing all Western economies by a very-large margin, and looks set to continue outperforming the West into the foreseeable future. The sanctions have been effective mainly at forcing the international community to dump the West and re-align themselves around Russia, China, and other non-Western countries.Last year, Russia had real-wages growth (the increase of wages after factoring in inflation - which means Russians became wealthier, after inflation) of 7.8%, while all Western countries had real-wages decline (which means Westerners became poorer). And the same thing is happening this year. World Economics, and now World Bank (reportedly, haven't yet seen the data), have released their 2024 GDP estimates showing Russia's GDP PPP becoming the 4th-largest in the world this year, surpassing Japan's economy, after Russia surpassed Germany's in 2022. That's still before factoring-in Russia's uncommonly-large black / informal economy, which is estimated to represent anywhere from 15% to 40% of Russia's total GDP (for comparison, Japan's informal economy is estimated to be around just 9% of its total GDP).And it's not simply a wartime economy that's driving Russia's growth. Diversification of economy has been a significant project of the government for years, and business of all kinds has been growing in Russia. A lot of Western businesses that were operating in Russia have lost market share to homegrown replacements that are now also taking market share from Western companies in global trade.Just a few perception-correcting things to point out.I'm not sure why you put something Putin's never said in quotations. Restoring the Soviet Union has never been a goal of Putin's, and he said anyone who wants to restore the Soviet Union has no brain.Car sales in Russia have been soaring, most of them being Russian brands, with Chinese brands being the next biggest sellers (China is making some nice cars for very cheap, these days - and the US govt isn't happy about that). Calling Russia's economy a full war economy is an exaggeration and part of sneering propaganda that seems to be what is most valued in Western media sources, rather than objective information that could lead to effective decisions being made.Russia has one of the most educated societies in the world, and produces the most engineers in the world. So whatever amount of people exited Russia before probably aren't going to leave Russia in dire straits. And reportedly half of the Russians who left Russia have since returned.Click any of these for larger versions with the details readable:From start to finish, everything the West has claimed about Russia (since basically always), Ukraine, the Ukraine war, and the West's role in it has been nothing but lies. But bad information leads to bad policies. And the propensity of Western propaganda to tell people self-gratifying fiction that doesn't have even one toe in reality has been making the West's downfall a lot bigger and harsher than it needed to be. When reading comments of that type, part of me wants to not respond but just ignore them, because they're so disconnected from reality. But another part wants to at least try to quell some of the misinformation.