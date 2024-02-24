Russia launches Games of the Future - a major competition event combining e-sports with athleticism

Russia has launched a new annual sporting event, called Games of the Future, combining digital and physical sporting activity. It began on February 19 in Kazan, Russia, and will run until March 3rd. It is being participated in by over 100 countries, apparently including some Western states, such as Australia.

The inaugural Games of Future will be hosted by the Russian city of Kazan between 21 February and 3 March 2024. They will consist of new disciplines combining advanced technology, the digital environment and physical activity.

More than 260 teams, more than 2000 athletes from different countries will take part in 21 innovative disciplines.
Games of the Future - main website

Games of the Future 2024 - RT's coverage

“Games of the Future” 2024 in Kazan


View: https://youtu.be/eDDvGWaNjBY

1708736261379.png


1708735497893.png



View: https://youtu.be/NicE4s4KZ9c
 
About damn time we get something cool in the dark cyberpunk future! :borg:
Thank you for sharing this, I've been hoping something like this would come along for at least the last 20 years, and feels like it will eventually evolve into Rollerball or Rollerdrome... and become extremely political. ⚔️

WCCFrollerdrome1.jpg
 
