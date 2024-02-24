Russia launches Games of the Future - a major competition event combining e-sports with athleticism

Delicieuxz
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 11, 2016
- Messages
- 1,685
Russia has launched a new annual sporting event, called Games of the Future, combining digital and physical sporting activity. It began on February 19 in Kazan, Russia, and will run until March 3rd. It is being participated in by over 100 countries, apparently including some Western states, such as Australia.
Games of the Future - main website
Games of the Future 2024 - RT's coverage
“Games of the Future” 2024 in Kazan
View: https://youtu.be/eDDvGWaNjBY
View: https://youtu.be/NicE4s4KZ9c
The inaugural Games of Future will be hosted by the Russian city of Kazan between 21 February and 3 March 2024. They will consist of new disciplines combining advanced technology, the digital environment and physical activity.
More than 260 teams, more than 2000 athletes from different countries will take part in 21 innovative disciplines.
Games of the Future - main website
Games of the Future 2024 - RT's coverage
“Games of the Future” 2024 in Kazan
View: https://youtu.be/eDDvGWaNjBY
View: https://youtu.be/NicE4s4KZ9c
Last edited: