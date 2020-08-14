erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,929
UnknownSouljer
"But while the incredible accolades described above certainly give you a sense of Russell Kirsch the engineer, the best personal picture of Kirsch probably comes from a 2012 blog post by a man named Joel Runyon, who encountered Kirsch at a coffee shop in Portland.
After revealing that Runyon’s computer and the images on it probably wouldn’t exist—or wouldn’t exist as they are—without Kirsch’s contributions to engineering and computer science, the 83-year-old Kirsch shared the following words:
https://petapixel.com/2020/08/13/russell-kirsch-inventor-of-the-pixel-passed-away-this-week/
"But while the incredible accolades described above certainly give you a sense of Russell Kirsch the engineer, the best personal picture of Kirsch probably comes from a 2012 blog post by a man named Joel Runyon, who encountered Kirsch at a coffee shop in Portland.
After revealing that Runyon’s computer and the images on it probably wouldn’t exist—or wouldn’t exist as they are—without Kirsch’s contributions to engineering and computer science, the 83-year-old Kirsch shared the following words:
Mr. Kirsch may be gone, but his legacy will live on in every one of the approximately 3.8 billion photos that are currently being captured every single day. May he rest in peace."I guess, I’ve always believed that nothing is withheld from us what we have conceived to do. Most people think the opposite – that all things are withheld from them which they have conceived to do and they end up doing nothing.
https://petapixel.com/2020/08/13/russell-kirsch-inventor-of-the-pixel-passed-away-this-week/