Running multiple instances of single threaded app - how to specify CPU core for each instance?

I'm running thinkorswim ("TOS"), trading software that is a single threaded app built on java.



PC specs:

Dell XPS 8900 mid-tower

Intel Core i7-6700 @ 4.00 GHz

32gb DDR4 RAM

2 x Nvidia NVS 510 cards (because I'm running 5 monitors)

Windows 10, 64-bit



Because I was having lag issues in TOS (but not in any of the other apps that are running at the same time as TOS), TOS tech support suggested I install and run multiple instances, which is what I'm currently doing. That helped quite a bit with lag, but still have some lag.



How can I figure out if the lag is due to multiple instances using the same CPU core? And if that is the problem, how do I specify each instance use a different core?