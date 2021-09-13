Running EVGA Precision X1 on rig with mixed RTX 3000 on it to update Firmware/BIOS

I have a couple of rigs with EVGA GPUs in the and they are not all performing the same despite being identical models (most are FTW3s) and using the same clock profiles.I got this rig with all EVGA except for one ASUS (no cards in this rig are LHR)And then I got this rig that has all LHR EVGA cards in it:Note how the 3080Ti at the bottom is only doing 48 MH/s where the other 2 are in the 50's mining Raven?Anyone tried letting Precision X1 loose on a rig like this to update the firmware on all the GPUs?The safe thing to do would be to take out one card at a time and stick in a rig by itself and let X1 do its thing, but that would be a real pain.