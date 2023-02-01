Running Discord Lowers NVIDIA GPU Memory Clocks by 200 MHz

erek
... Company posts workaround
"NVIDIA took note of this issue, and assured that a fix is on the way in a future GeForce driver update. In the meantime, it posted a DIY workaround to the problem that involves downloading the GeForce 3D Profile Manager utility, making the utility "export SLI profiles" (applicable even to single-GPU machines), editing the exported SLI profiles file as a plaintext document, and importing the profile back. This basically alters the way the driver behaves with the Discord app running. The NVIDIA 3D Profile Manager utility can be downloaded from here, and step-by-step instructions on using it to fix this issue, here."
https://www.techpowerup.com/304305/...ry-clocks-by-200-mhz-company-posts-workaround
https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/discord-slowing-down-nvidia-gpus/
