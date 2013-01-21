Running a program that requires admin rights at startup (Coretemp)

This is happening with Windows 8, but probably applies to 7 too.So as part of setting up a new OS, and spured on by the fact my windows login is tied to a microsoft account, I decided to be 'good' and switch my day-to-day windows account to a standard user and set up a separate, offline 'Admin' account (this is a new account, not the built in 'Administrator' account).I'd previously had Coretemp autostarting with windows via task scheduler, and that still worked after the upgrade from 7, but after I changed permisions it wanted the admin password after I logged in.Not supprising, since the 'author' of that task no longer had the rights, so I logged into the admin account and set up a new task, following the instructions here:That worked when I logged back into the admin account, but when logging into either of the 'standard' accounts on the PC it would fail to start.According to the task history it refused to start unles 'admin' was logged on (despite the triger being set for any user logon). Changing it to start regardles means coretemp.exe runs and appears in task manager, but the temperature readout (the whole reason for running it) doesn't appear in the tray.Any idea how I can get this program to work?(An alternative to coretemp would also do)