Running 9900K with 2666mhz ram....worth it to upgrade?

Bought a pc recently with a 9900K, but it has 2666mhz memory. Specifically this corsair vengence: https://www.newegg.com/corsair-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820233834 Was wondering if it's worth it to get rid of it and get something faster? I only use the PC for gaming and not sure how much FPS i'm leaving untapped