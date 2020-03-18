Running 9900K with 2666mhz ram....worth it to upgrade?

Scheibler1
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2005
- Messages
- 1,414
Bought a pc recently with a 9900K, but it has 2666mhz memory. Specifically this corsair vengence: https://www.newegg.com/corsair-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820233834
Was wondering if it's worth it to get rid of it and get something faster? I only use the PC for gaming and not sure how much FPS i'm leaving untapped
Was wondering if it's worth it to get rid of it and get something faster? I only use the PC for gaming and not sure how much FPS i'm leaving untapped