I have an older Non UEFI card I want to install on Windows 11 that's already running in UEFI Mode with CSM disabled. I tried to install the non UEFI card and it wouldn't boot, no VGA detected. I took the card out, went into the Bios (Z690 Board by the way) to enable CSM and it's grayed out, can't enable it. I know the card works fine in Windows 10 and thought 11 would simply 'See' the non UEFI card at boot and enable CSM. Any ideas ?