[RUMOUR] upcoming Samsung mobile Radeon decimates latest adReno 650 of Snapdragon 865 from Qualcomm

a user on a Korean language forum claims to have some performance figures for a Samsung Exynos SoC rocking RDNA graphics. According to the user, Samsung and AMD are shooting to match or exceed the performance of Apple's next-generation A14 Bionic chip.
The comparison makes the new AMD CPU infused Samsung SoC look very strong in 3D graphics processing. As the source publication states the ES chip "blows the Qualcomm Adreno 650 out of the water". For reference the Adreno 650 is the new 25 per cent faster GPU featuring in the current flagship Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform. Please take these benchmark figures with a pinch of salt for now, as they haven't been verified by reliable known tipsters or official sources.
https://hothardware.com/news/samsung-mobile-soc-amd-radeon-rdna-gpu-leaked-benchmarks
|AMD GPU in Samsung SoC
|Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU
|Manhattan 3.1
|181.8fps
|123fps
|Aztech Normal
|138.25fps
|53fps
|Aztech High
|58fps
|20fps
https://hexus.net/tech/news/graphics/142174-amd-radeon-powered-samsung-socs-benchmarks-spotted/Of course, the nature of leaks is that they are inherently unreliable, so we'll take this with a grain of salt. Case in point—BGR, which spotted Twitter post linking to the leak, notes the "Adreno 650 GPU scored 123 frames in the offscreen Manhattan benchmark," along with "20 frames in the Aztec benchmark at High settings and 53 frames in Aztech Normal." We're not sure where those numbers are coming from, because they're different than the ones above.
https://hothardware.com/news/samsung-mobile-soc-amd-radeon-rdna-gpu-leaked-benchmarks
Here's as look at where things currently stand, according to the leaked benches...
To put those scores into perspective, here's a database entry for Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor sporting an Adreno 650 GPU...
- GFXBench Manhattan 3.1: 181.8 frames per second
- GFXBench Aztec (Normal): 138.25 frames per second
- GFXBench Aztec (High): 58 frames per second
- GFXBench Manhattan 3.1: 63.2 frames per second
- GFXBench Aztec (Normal): 51.8 frames per second
- GFXBench Aztec (High): 19.9 frames per second