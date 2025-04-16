[RUMOUR] TSMC has raised prices 30% for 4nm capacity at fabs in USA due to strong demand

TSMC's 4nm US plant is rumored to have increased prices, and the tariff war has triggered a frenzy among US customers?​

The law of supply & demand...The chip supply chain revealed that TSMC 's US factories were originally expensive, and before the situation was established, US customers such as Apple were conservative in their willingness and scale of orders.However, as soon as Trump imposed tariffs, many major American technology companies, including Apple, AMD, and NVIDIA, hurriedly released their U.S. manufacturing plans and expanded their investment in TSMC's U.S. factories. In fact, TSMC's current 4nm production capacity in the United States is limited, and there is already a queue for capacity.This also makes TSMC's cost-shifting "price increase justified". It is rumored that TSMC will increase its foundry quotation by 30%, which is expected to gradually reduce the risk of losses.Apple, NVIDIA, and AMD, which were previously still waiting and watching the situation, finally faced reality and released their U.S. manufacturing plans.It is understood that TSMC's current monthly production capacity at its first plant in the United States is only 20,000 to 30,000 wafers, and it is accelerating its capacity expansion. However, as orders from multiple customers began to pour in, the previously released foundry quotation increased by 30%, and customers can only absorb the price on their own.Industry insiders said that TSMC's high cost transfer at its U.S. factories has paid off. Previously, the market expected TSMC's foundry prices in the U.S. factories to soar, and customers' willingness to place orders may have been superficial. But now, with Trump forcing the issue, utilization rates will increase rapidly and the risk of losses at the U.S. factories will be reduced.However, there are still claims that customer demand in the first half of 2025 will be higher than expected, but demand in the second half of the year may be overdrawn. TSMC may still lower its full-year US dollar revenue growth target of 25%.