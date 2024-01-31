[RUMOUR] NVIDIA Turns to Intel to ameliorate AI Chip supply bottlenecks

As per the UDN report, NVIDIA will add Intel as a provider of advanced packaging services to help ease the constraints. Intel is expected to start supplying NVIDIA with a monthly advanced packaging capacity of about 5,000 units in Q2 at the earliest.

While TSMC will remain NVIDIA's primary packaging partner, Intel's participation significantly boosts NVIDIA's total production capacity by nearly 10%. Even after Intel comes online, TSMC will still account for the lion's share—about 90% of NVIDIA's advanced packaging needs.

TSMC is also aggressively expanding capacity, with monthly production expected to reach nearly 50,000 units in Q1, a 25% increase over December 2023.

Intel has advanced packaging facilities in the U.S. and is expanding its capacity in Penang. The company has an open model, allowing customers to leverage its packaging solutions separately.


TSMC did not comment on the rumors


https://money-udn-com.translate.goo...cate&_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB

https://www.techpowerup.com/318521/...urns-to-intel-for-advanced-packaging-services
 
Not unexpected. Jensen took a tour of the Intel facilities a while back and came away saying he was very impressed with what they were offering in terms of packaging

Which given this quote from Jensen in December of 2023 is quite funny.
In standard computer architecture, a microchip known as a “central processing unit” does most of the work. Coders create programs, and those programs bring mathematical problems to the C.P.U., which produces one solution at a time. For decades, the major manufacturer of C.P.U.s was Intel, and Intel has tried to force Nvidia out of existence several times. “I don’t go anywhere near Intel,” Huang told me, describing their Tom and Jerry relationship. “Whenever they come near us, I pick up my chips and run.”
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2023/12/04/how-jensen-huangs-nvidia-is-powering-the-ai-revolution
 
This is great for Intel. NVidia is a rocket, they're looking for some of that to rub off. Assuming the rumour is true and Intel can deliver.
 
I cannot read the wsj article, but according to this it is a drop from the chips used for the internet of things (are they on quite old by now 16-22-28 nm ?), the good recent node revenues increased:
Fourth-quarter revenue from Internet of Things dropped 29% from the previous quarter, while revenue from high-performance computing increased 17% and revenue from smartphones rose 27%.

I imagine Intel need to be cheaper to sales
 
Not necessarily cheaper, the Intel Foveros packaging is unique and is by all accounts working as intended. Additional the backside power delivery that accompanies the process is doing really well at cleaning up internal noise within a chip reducing errors which can allow for higher clock speeds.

Intel is going to price competitively because they need the foundry services to take off, but it’s not because it’s an inferior service.
 
