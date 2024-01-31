[RUMOUR] NVIDIA Turns to Intel to ameliorate AI Chip supply bottlenecks

As per the UDN report, NVIDIA will add Intel as a provider of advanced packaging services to help ease the constraints. Intel is expected to start supplying NVIDIA with a monthly advanced packaging capacity of about 5,000 units in Q2 at the earliest.
While TSMC will remain NVIDIA's primary packaging partner, Intel's participation significantly boosts NVIDIA's total production capacity by nearly 10%. Even after Intel comes online, TSMC will still account for the lion's share—about 90% of NVIDIA's advanced packaging needs.
TSMC is also aggressively expanding capacity, with monthly production expected to reach nearly 50,000 units in Q1, a 25% increase over December 2023.
Intel has advanced packaging facilities in the U.S. and is expanding its capacity in Penang. The company has an open model, allowing customers to leverage its packaging solutions separately.
TSMC did not comment on the rumors
https://money-udn-com.translate.goo...cate&_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB
https://www.techpowerup.com/318521/...urns-to-intel-for-advanced-packaging-services
While TSMC will remain NVIDIA's primary packaging partner, Intel's participation significantly boosts NVIDIA's total production capacity by nearly 10%. Even after Intel comes online, TSMC will still account for the lion's share—about 90% of NVIDIA's advanced packaging needs.
TSMC is also aggressively expanding capacity, with monthly production expected to reach nearly 50,000 units in Q1, a 25% increase over December 2023.
Intel has advanced packaging facilities in the U.S. and is expanding its capacity in Penang. The company has an open model, allowing customers to leverage its packaging solutions separately.
TSMC did not comment on the rumors
https://money-udn-com.translate.goo...cate&_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB
https://www.techpowerup.com/318521/...urns-to-intel-for-advanced-packaging-services