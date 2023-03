[Rumour] Next Steam Deck to use AMD’s Hybrid Phoenix 2 “Little Phoenix” APU With 2+4 Core Configuration

AMD Van Gogh SOC Successor Specs 'Preliminary':​

SOC NAME VAN GOGH SOC LITTLE PHOENIX SOC (TBD) Process Node 7nm 4nm? Die Size 163mm2 110-150mm2 Transistors TBD TBD CPU Architecture Zen 2 Zen 4 Cores / Threads 4 / 8 6 / 12? CPU Clock (Max) 3.5 GHz ~4.0 GHz GPU Architecture RDNA 2 RDNA 3 GPU Compute Units 8 CUs (512 SPs) 4-8 CUs (!512 SPs) GPU Clocks 1.6 GHz 2.0 GHz+ Memory LPDDR5-5500 LPDDR5-6400

LPDDR5X-8533 TDP 4-15W 4-15W? Products Steam Deck Steam Deck 2? Launch 2022 2023-2024

The next Valve Steam Deck is a prime candidate which would utilize AMD's Phoenix 2 APUs among a list of other handheld and portable devices. It will definitely be interesting to see the efficiency numbers that the Phoenix 2 APUs produce. The first AMD Phoenix APUs will make their debut on laptops in March 2023 so we can expect an update later in 2023 on the Phoenix 2 parts.the upcoming hybrid design is said to feature 2 standard Zen 4 cores and at least 4 clock/power-optimized Zen 4 cores . The Zen 4 cores are essentially the same architecture but the way power is managed across them is very different. It is not like Intel's hybrid approach where the P-Core and E-Cores utilize vastly different architectures.The latest SKU was spotted by @InstLatX64 within the MilkyWay@Home database . Although the APU has no name or SKU branding mentioned, it is stated that the "A70F80" CPUID belongs to a range of upcoming APUs that will be part of the Phoenix 2 family.