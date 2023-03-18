[Rumour] Next Steam Deck to use AMD’s Hybrid Phoenix 2 “Little Phoenix” APU With 2+4 Core Configuration

The next Valve Steam Deck is a prime candidate which would utilize AMD's Phoenix 2 APUs among a list of other handheld and portable devices. It will definitely be interesting to see the efficiency numbers that the Phoenix 2 APUs produce. The first AMD Phoenix APUs will make their debut on laptops in March 2023 so we can expect an update later in 2023 on the Phoenix 2 parts.
the upcoming hybrid design is said to feature 2 standard Zen 4 cores and at least 4 clock/power-optimized Zen 4 cores. The Zen 4 cores are essentially the same architecture but the way power is managed across them is very different. It is not like Intel's hybrid approach where the P-Core and E-Cores utilize vastly different architectures.
The latest SKU was spotted by @InstLatX64 within the MilkyWay@Home database. Although the APU has no name or SKU branding mentioned, it is stated that the "A70F80" CPUID belongs to a range of upcoming APUs that will be part of the Phoenix 2 family.
https://wccftech.com/amd-hybrid-phoenix-2-little-phoenix-apu-with-24-core-configuration-spotted/
AMD Van Gogh SOC Successor Specs 'Preliminary':
|SOC NAME
|VAN GOGH SOC
|LITTLE PHOENIX SOC (TBD)
|Process Node
|7nm
|4nm?
|Die Size
|163mm2
|110-150mm2
|Transistors
|TBD
|TBD
|CPU Architecture
|Zen 2
|Zen 4
|Cores / Threads
|4 / 8
|6 / 12?
|CPU Clock (Max)
|3.5 GHz
|~4.0 GHz
|GPU Architecture
|RDNA 2
|RDNA 3
|GPU Compute Units
|8 CUs (512 SPs)
|4-8 CUs (!512 SPs)
|GPU Clocks
|1.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz+
|Memory
|LPDDR5-5500
|LPDDR5-6400
LPDDR5X-8533
|TDP
|4-15W
|4-15W?
|Products
|Steam Deck
|Steam Deck 2?
|Launch
|2022
|2023-2024