[Rumour] Next Steam Deck to use AMD's Hybrid Phoenix 2 "Little Phoenix" APU With 2+4 Core Configuration

The next Valve Steam Deck is a prime candidate which would utilize AMD's Phoenix 2 APUs among a list of other handheld and portable devices. It will definitely be interesting to see the efficiency numbers that the Phoenix 2 APUs produce. The first AMD Phoenix APUs will make their debut on laptops in March 2023 so we can expect an update later in 2023 on the Phoenix 2 parts.

the upcoming hybrid design is said to feature 2 standard Zen 4 cores and at least 4 clock/power-optimized Zen 4 cores. The Zen 4 cores are essentially the same architecture but the way power is managed across them is very different. It is not like Intel's hybrid approach where the P-Core and E-Cores utilize vastly different architectures.

The latest SKU was spotted by @InstLatX64 within the MilkyWay@Home database. Although the APU has no name or SKU branding mentioned, it is stated that the "A70F80" CPUID belongs to a range of upcoming APUs that will be part of the Phoenix 2 family.

https://wccftech.com/amd-hybrid-phoenix-2-little-phoenix-apu-with-24-core-configuration-spotted/

AMD Van Gogh SOC Successor Specs 'Preliminary':​

SOC NAMEVAN GOGH SOCLITTLE PHOENIX SOC (TBD)
Process Node7nm4nm?
Die Size163mm2110-150mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD
CPU ArchitectureZen 2Zen 4
Cores / Threads4 / 86 / 12?
CPU Clock (Max)3.5 GHz~4.0 GHz
GPU ArchitectureRDNA 2RDNA 3
GPU Compute Units8 CUs (512 SPs)4-8 CUs (!512 SPs)
GPU Clocks1.6 GHz2.0 GHz+
MemoryLPDDR5-5500LPDDR5-6400
LPDDR5X-8533
TDP4-15W4-15W?
ProductsSteam DeckSteam Deck 2?
Launch20222023-2024
 
