RUMOUR: Microsoft to announce, tomorrow, Xbox cloud ray tracing using AMD RDNA 2 hardware

Microsoft will be delivering Azure raytracing powered by RDNA 2 hardware. It should be noted, however that this functionality is coming further down the road.
A live demonstration of a forest at the Financial Analyst Day is said to give us a look at live raytraced effects being delivered over an internet connection via Azure. "It's the most mind blowingly realistic forest you have ever seen. Just a camera pan through it, switching between local raytracing and Azure raytracing," writes throwaway03052020. "The difference is staggering. Different seasons. Snow is forming, the deep sun is shining through every single snowflake on screen, casting diffuse shadows. Snow melts, forming puddles and streams, all lighted with a precision that was impossible until now."
https://hothardware.com/news/xbox-series-x-live-demos-radeon-big-navi-amd-analyst-day-rumor
